Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC price adding momentum to reach $30,944 on Bitstamp. The largest cryptocurrency saw its first weekly close above $30,000 since the summer, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto traders urge caution as Bitcoin price hits 3-month high near $31K - October 23, 2023
- Bitcoin History Supports Bulls After 10% Weekly Jump on ETF Speculation - October 23, 2023
- Bitcoin Breaches Halfway Mark To $31,000 – How High Can BTC Go This Week? - October 23, 2023