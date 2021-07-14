Crypto trading volumes have fallen to a 9-month low as Europeans ditch bitcoin, although US investors are still buying: CoinShares

Cryptocurrency trading volumes fell to their lowest in nine months in the latest week, as bitcoin continued to trade in a relatively narrow range.
