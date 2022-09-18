Crypto Week At A Glance: Bitcoin consolidates below $20K as ETH sell-off ensures post Merge

Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by more than 6 per cent this week and has failed to hold support at $22,000 after successfully breaching $22,600 mid-week. BTC continues to consolidate in the range of …
