Bitcoin (BTC) dropped 6% last week as the standoff between Russia and Ukraine continues to spook investors globally. BTC briefly traded above $44,500 mid-week before escalating geo-political tensions …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto week at a glance: Bitcoin drops below $40,000 as crypto dominates Super Bowl - February 20, 2022
- Bitcoin at the barricades: Ottawa, Ukraine and beyond - February 20, 2022
- Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more - February 20, 2022