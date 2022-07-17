Crypto week at a glance: Bitcoin relief rally, $10K predictions and crypto boost from South Africa
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-07-17
On a weekly basis, however, BTC is down by 4.7% and by more than 50% compared to a year back. Celsius Networks bankruptcy plea dampened the spirits at the start of the week though there have been some …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)