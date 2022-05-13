Crypto winter for the summer? How a bitcoin market ‘in extreme fear’ compares with the past, and what to expect next
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-05-13
It marks “the largest wealth destruction event in the short history of the crypto markets,” since bitcoin was created in 2019, crypto trading firm QCP Capital wrote in a Frida …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)