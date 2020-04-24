CryptoCorner: Bitcoin Rallies as CME Futures Expire, China’s Digital Yuan May be Piloted by Starbucks
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2020-04-24
As traders have been closely monitoring stocks, the push higher in U.S. equities today may share some responsibility for the jump in bitcoin’s price.” A Chinese publication called Interchain Pulse …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)