LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) – The aggregate value of all cryptocurrencies hit a record high of over $200 billion on Wednesday, according to industry website Coinmarketcap, putting their reported market value at more than that of U.S. banking giant Citigroup.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrencies’ market cap hits record $200 bln as bitcoin soars - November 4, 2017
- Bitcoin Prices Still Firmly Above $7000, Without China - November 4, 2017
- Beware Of The Bitcoin Bubble: Investment and Financial Advisors Warn - November 4, 2017