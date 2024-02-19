Ethereum outperformed the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and yielded 16% weekly gains for traders. ETH price hit a peak of $2,931 on Monday as the altcoin rallies towards its $3,000 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Altcoins — American Wrap 19 February - February 19, 2024
- Is Bitcoin Heading for a New Record High? - February 19, 2024
- South Korea’s ruling party mulls Bitcoin ETFs as election promise: Report - February 19, 2024