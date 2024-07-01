Bitcoin (BTC) wallet addresses holding at least one Bitcoin has crossed 1 million, per Glassnode data on June 30. Majority of BTC holders are profitable at the current price and analysts predict a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Move Sideways As Traders Remain Risk Averse: King Crypto Could Record More Than 10% Gains In July, Says Analyst - June 30, 2024
- Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Layer 1 Tokens — Asian Wrap 01 July - June 30, 2024
- MS AND MR BITCOIN INTERNATIONAL 2024 LAUNCHED - June 30, 2024