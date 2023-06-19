Bitcoin price has dropped from a local top of $30,968 and reached a potential local bottom at $24,825 on June 15. Since then, BTC has shot up 8% and currently trades at $26,452. The chart below shows that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has produced equal lows while BTC has set up higher lows.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin holders with 100 BTC or less scooped 254% of mined supply last month: Glassnode - June 19, 2023
- Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Shiba Inu – European Wrap 19 June - June 19, 2023
- Bitcoin’s $25,000 Support Holds Firm – Has the Bottom Arrived? Expert Price Predictions - June 19, 2023