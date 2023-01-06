Bitcoin (BTC) price and the general crypto markets have been highly correlated with the stock markets since the COVID-19 crash in March 2020. Since then, macroeconomic news have been affecting Bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin volatility fell to historic lows this week. Here’s why that might be bad news - January 6, 2023
- Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Shiba Inu – European Wrap 6 January - January 6, 2023
- Bitcoin Outlook as US Economy Added 223K Jobs In December; CES 2023 Highlights - January 6, 2023