Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, IOTA & EOS – European Wrap 8 June
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2020-06-08
US employment data came in as a positive surprise and calmed sentiment, resulting in Gold sales and some easing of upward pressure on the Bitcoin. EOS is changing hands at $2.77, down 1.4% since the …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)