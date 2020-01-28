Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 28 Jan

Over the last three days, the bulls have taken full control of the BTC/USD market. The price jumped from the $8,332.50 support level and went to $9,105.35. As per the daily confluence detector, there …
