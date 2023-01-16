Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, yielded 21% gains over the past week. Experts argue that bulls are close to exhaustion, and traders with short positions could …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Markets: Bitcoin, Ether little changed after weekend surge; Solana, XRP give back some gains - January 15, 2023
- Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Avalanche — Asian Wrap 16 January - January 15, 2023
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Surges on Inflation Tailwinds, Hovers Near $21K - January 15, 2023