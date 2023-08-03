Litecoin (LTC), one of the largest altcoins in the crypto ecosystem, went through a halving event on August 2 in which the mining reward per block was slashed in half. Contrary to popular expectation, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price outlook as Shiba Memu’s presale hits $1.5M - August 3, 2023
- Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polygon, Bitcoin & Litecoin – European Wrap 3 August - August 3, 2023
- Bitcoin Is Slow: What Is the Fastest Cryptocurrency & Blockchain? - August 3, 2023