Cryptocurrencies slip as global markets tumble; Bitcoin falls over 2%, Ether down 4%
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-06-28
Bitcoin was trading 2.65 percent down at $20,570 at 7:54 am. Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at $394.2 billion, while the trade volume was $38.1 billion in the past 24 hours.
