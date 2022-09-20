The world’s largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 3.6 percent to $19,449.5. Its market value stood at $372.7 billion. The trade volume was at $39.6 billion.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrencies today: Bitcoin above $19,000, Ethererum climbs 4.6% - September 19, 2022
- Cryptocurrency prices today gain: Bitcoin, ether surge about 4%. Check latest rates - September 19, 2022
- Bitcoin Digital Asset Funds See $17M in Inflows After 5-Week Dry Spell - September 19, 2022