LONDON (Reuters) – The aggregate value of all cryptocurrencies hit a record high of around $184 billion on Wednesday, according to industry website Coinmarketcap, making their reported market value worth around the same as that of Goldman Sachs and Morgan …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrencies’ total value hits record high as bitcoin blasts above $6,500 - November 1, 2017
- Bitcoin Price Hits New High Above $6,500 - November 1, 2017
- Bitcoin smashes through $6,600 to new record high after CME announces plans for futures contracts - November 1, 2017