Cryptocurrencies tumble, with bitcoin falling 8% and ether down 9% in the last 24 hours
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2022-01-20
Bitcoin plummeted by more than 7% in the last 24 hours, and ether dived more than 8%, according to CoinDesk. It came after Wall Street’s losses on Thursday, with the Nasdaq down almost 5% this week, …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)