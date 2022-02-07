Bitcoin Cash’s (CRYPTO: BCH) price has increased 5.88% over the past 24 hours to $336.67. Over the past week, BCH has experienced an uptick of over 17.0%, moving from $288.51 to its current price. As …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash’s Price Increased More Than 5% Within 24 hours - February 7, 2022
- Bitcoin Prices Reach Highest Since Early January As Adoption Bolsters Sentiment - February 7, 2022
- Buying Tacos With Bitcoin? Jack Dorsey’s Cash App Adopts Lightning Network - February 7, 2022