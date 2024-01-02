Bitcoin rose above $45,000 on Tuesday for the first time since April 2022 as the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency started 2024 with a bang buoyed by optimism around possible approval of exchange-traded spot bitcoin funds.
