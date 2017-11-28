Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Surpasses $10,000 Dollars – Presented by: The Aol. On Network

Bitcoin prices continue to skyrocket. On Tuesday, the trading price of the most prominent cryptocurrency hit $10,000 for the first time. Experts trying to predict the bitcoin ceiling have so far failed to determine when exactly bitcoin will top off.
