Crypto investors are eagerly awaiting an imminent ruling from the SEC that will likely approve the trading of a spot bitcoin ETF, more than a decade after initial attempts were rejected. 13 companies have filed for a spot bitcoin ETF: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Ark/21 Shares Bitcoin Trust Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Trust VanEck Bitcoin Trust WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust Global X Bitcoin Trust Hashdex Bitcoin ETF Franklin Templeton Digital Holdings Trust Pando Asset Spot Bitcoin TrustHow SEC will proceedThere are two components to the applications:1) A 19b-4 filing,

Read Full Story