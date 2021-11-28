BITCOIN’S price has plunged eight percent as analysts say Metaverse is set to become a $1trillion market amid VVS’s debut. Investment firm Grayscale estimated that revenue from virtual …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrency latest news – Bitcoin price plunges 8% as Metaverse set to become $1TRILLION market and VVS debuts - November 27, 2021
- Bitcoin And Biases: Agnotology, The Making And Unmaking Of Ignorance - November 27, 2021
- Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Fails To Sustain Above $58k as Bitcoin Risks $50k Low - November 27, 2021