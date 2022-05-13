Cryptocurrency luna crashes to $0 as UST falls further from dollar peg; bitcoin rebounds 8%
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-05-13
Bitcoin jumped back above $30,000 on Friday as it rebounds from levels not seen since late 2020. Luna, the cryptocurrency associated with TerraUSD, or UST, is now worth $0 as the stablecoin has …
