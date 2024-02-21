Data shows that retail traders are staying on the sidelines for now, but activity related to spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has remained at high levels, with spot bitcoin EFT issuer …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin Sputters After Crossing $50K - February 20, 2024
- Michael Saylor Not Interested in Selling: ‘Bitcoin Is the Exit Strategy’ - February 20, 2024
- Bitcoin price rejects at $53K as futures open interest hits a 2-year high - February 20, 2024