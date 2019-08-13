The crypto market is in the red as BTC see week-long descent and XRP may be facing legal troubles with a newly-amended class action suit. The crypto market is in the red, and BTC has fallen under …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ETF Delayed Again, but Wall Street Already Has Its On-Ramps - August 13, 2019
- Cryptocurrency Market Sees Red as Bitcoin Slumps Below $11,000 - August 13, 2019
- Bitcoin Draws Premium in Argentina and Hong Kong Amid Sell-Off - August 13, 2019