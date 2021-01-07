Cryptocurrency market value surpasses $1 trillion for first time as bitcoin hits $37,700 record high

Bitcoin smashed through $37,700 to hit a new record high on Thursday as the cryptocurrency’s massive rally continues. The cryptocurrency is up about 29% since the start of 2021 and in the past 12 …
