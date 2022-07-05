Cryptocurrency mining heavyweight dumped 79% of its bitcoin holdings to pay debts and maintain liquidity

Core Scientific unloaded most of its bitcoin in June while the crypto slumped. The company said it sold its holdings to sustain liquidity and pay debt.
