Cryptocurrency prices were mostly higher Tuesday as the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF was set to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange, while Invesco said it was scrapping plans for a bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin rises back toward record as first related U.S. ETF begins trading - October 19, 2021
- Historic Bitcoin Futures ETF Debuts On New York Stock Exchange - October 19, 2021
- Cryptocurrency Price Check: Bitcoin Climbs, Invesco Bails on Futures Product - October 19, 2021