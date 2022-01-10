BITCOIN could outpace stocks and reach $100,000 this year despite a recent crash, according to one expert. Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone predicts Bitcoin will dominate the crypto market in 2022, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrency price LIVE – Bitcoin could outpace stocks and hit $100,000 this year despite recent crash says expert - January 9, 2022
- Bitcoin’s swoon deepens as bears begin to test US$40,000 threshold - January 9, 2022
- Bitcoin: Top 10 ‘buy the dip’ investors - January 9, 2022