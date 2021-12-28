BITCOIN’s value increased by 70 percent in the past year and the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency surged after Dehub crypto launched a token platform. Bitcoin has remained the most dominant …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- With Bitcoin At $51,000, Check Out These Crypto Stocks - December 28, 2021
- Here’s what investors are expecting from bitcoin in 2022 - December 28, 2021
- Cryptocurrency price LIVE – Bitcoin rises 70% in past year & Shiba Inu surges after Dehub crypto launched token platform - December 28, 2021