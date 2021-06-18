The world’s most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, was down nearly 5 per cent at 12:30 pm. The digital currency’s value has eroded by $3,000 after it hit 40,500 earlier this week. Bitcoin’s closest …
Read Full Story
Cryptocurrency price story: Bitcoin, Ether down nearly 5% as weakness grips virtual currencies
The world’s most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, was down nearly 5 per cent at 12:30 pm. The digital currency’s value has eroded by $3,000 after it hit 40,500 earlier this week. Bitcoin’s closest …