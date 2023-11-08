Bitcoin (BTC) managed to climb above $35,000 early Wednesday, regaining its streak after a day of slump. The overall market’s Fear & Greed Index stood at 73 (greed) as per CoinM …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Climbs Above $35,000 As Top Coins Land In Greens - November 8, 2023
- Trust Wallet Price Prediction: TWT Plunges On Shock Binance Move As New Spot Bitcoin ETF Play Gets Off To A Flying Start - November 8, 2023
- While the market waits for a spot bitcoin ETF, public miners offer institutional exposure - November 8, 2023