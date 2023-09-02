Bitcoin price stood at $25,797.29, registering a 24-hour loss of 0.85 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 22.72 lakh. ETH price stood at $1,631.59 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Dips Below $26,000, Altcoins See Red Across Board. Toncoin Top Gainer - September 2, 2023
- Best Bitcoin Casinos With Instant Withdrawal – Bitcoin Casinos Ranked Based On Payout Time - September 2, 2023
- Embrace the spark: Learn how more Shiba Inu holders are turning to Bitcoin Spark - September 2, 2023