Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Bitcoin’s price has recently solidified its position above the $26,100 level, and this development may be attributed to the US 10-year Treasury …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Top Coins Land In Reds - September 27, 2023
- Lawmakers Demand SEC Approve Spot Bitcoin ETPs Immediately, Citing Court Ruling - September 26, 2023
- Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Bitcoin BSC All Pump. But Which BTC is The Best Crypto To Buy Right Now - September 26, 2023