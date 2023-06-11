DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 4.60 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.0615. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 5.8624. Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 1.78 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $78.53. LTC price in India stood at Rs 7,100.00.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Register Losses As Filecoin Becomes Top Gainer - June 11, 2023
- Could Bitcoin Help You Become a Millionaire? - June 10, 2023
- Bitcoin Era Review UK [2023] Legit Or Waste Of Money? - June 10, 2023