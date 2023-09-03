Bitcoin price stood at $25,874.85 seeing a 24-hour gain of 0.44 per cent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 22 lakhs. ETH price stood at $1,635.80, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Remains Above $25,000 Mark As SafePal Becomes Top Gainer - September 3, 2023
- Cathie Wood Unveils Bitcoin’s Role in Exxon’s Environmental Strategy on Raz Report - September 3, 2023
- Best Bitcoin Casino UK & Top Crypto Casino Sites With BTC Bonuses 2023 - September 2, 2023