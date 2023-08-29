Bitcoin price stood at $26,064.99, registering a 24-hour gain of 0.20 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 23 lakh. ETH price stood at $1,651.38 …
