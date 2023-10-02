The global crypto market cap stood at $1.11 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour gain of 3.05 percent. Bitcoin price stood at $28,144.61, registering a 24-hour gain of 4.04 percent, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Rises Above $28,000, Solana Gains Over 14% - October 2, 2023
- SEC Chair Gensler Clashes With Congressman On Bitcoin, Ether - October 1, 2023
- Is Uptober here? Bitcoin, Ethereum suddenly pumps, wiping $70M in shorts - October 1, 2023