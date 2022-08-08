Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ether extend gains despite negative trends across global markets
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-08-08
Bitcoin, was trading 1.4 percent up at $23,312.3. Bitcoin’s market capitalisation was at $444.2 billion, while the trade volume was at $15.8 billion in the past 24 hours.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)