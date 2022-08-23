Bitcoin — the world’s largest and most popular virtual currency — climbed almost a percent to $21,458.2. Its market value stood at $404.6 billion. The trade volume was at $32.9 billion.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin gain 1-3% amid negative trends in global markets - August 23, 2022
- Bitcoin’s Weekly Chart Shows Bear Market Likely to Worsen or Does It? - August 23, 2022
- Bitcoin mining to cost less than 0.5% of global energy if BTC hits $2M: Arcane - August 23, 2022