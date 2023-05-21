A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrency prices: Check today’s rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether - May 21, 2023
- Bitcoin set to ‘tick, tick, tick’ by the end of 2023: DeFi exec - May 21, 2023
- Zoltan Pozsar, Who Just Left Credit Suisse, Addresses Issues Facing The Federal Reserve And The Dollar At Bitcoin 2023 - May 20, 2023