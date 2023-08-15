Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Hedera, THORChain, Toncoin, Conflux, and Frax Share. They are trading at $0.077 (up 12.22%), $1.55 (up 11.01%), $1.46 (up 5.68%), $0.11 (up …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP - August 15, 2023
- Bitcoin and Politics: A Closer Look at Argentina’s Presidential Candidate Javier Milei - August 15, 2023
- $30,000 Fraud Via Bitcoin Reported To Manalapan Police - August 14, 2023