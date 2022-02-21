Bitcoin’s market dominance fell 0.85 percent to 41.31 percent and the currency was trading at $38,895.16 on the morning of February 21. In dollar terms, Bitcoin fell 2.31 percent to trade at …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin crime increased drastically in 2021, say PDRM - February 20, 2022
- Cryptocurrency Prices Today : Bitcoin, Cardano dip as Ethereum, Axie rise - February 20, 2022
- Bitcoin falls below $40,000 while dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Solana gain. Check cryptocurrency prices today - February 20, 2022