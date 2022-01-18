Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin dips, Ethereum declines, Cardano surges

Cardano surged 10.88 percent to Rs 127.40 and Avalanche declined 3.95 percent to Rs 6,938.36. Bitcoin fell 0.94 percent to trade at Rs 33,76,785 while Ethereum dipped 2.65 percent to Rs 2,57,489.5.
