Cryptocurrency Prices were in the red, with Bitcoin and Ethereum both falling. Shiba Inu was the most trending coin, while the biggest gainer was CEL.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Is BlackRock’s Partnership With Coinbase Good For Bitcoin? - August 18, 2022
- Bitcoin miner Stronghold to return mining rigs to cut debt; shares plunge as losses widen - August 18, 2022
- Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Down 2.43%, Ethereum Falls 2.52%, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Most Trending Coin - August 18, 2022