On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, rose nearly 4% to $1,769. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was trading more than a per cent …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin surge. Check latest rates - August 9, 2022
- Building Nigeria’s Bitcoin’s Village - August 9, 2022
- NVIDIA Corporation blames gaming slump on falling revenues, but is Bitcoin actually the culprit? - August 9, 2022