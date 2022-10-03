In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today, which is the world’s largest and most popular cryptocurrency, was trading about 0.6% lower at $19,188. The global crypto market cap today remained below the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Trading Volume Shoots up as British Pound Falls to an All-Time Low - October 2, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today September 30: BTC Price Trades Marginally as It Hovers above $19K - October 2, 2022
- Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether slip while Tron, Polygon gain - October 2, 2022